IGP orders cops to undergo firing practice

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab Thursday ordered police personnel who are deputed at security and gunman duty at Central Police Office to go through firing practice.

The order says all the personnel will be trained in the firing range of Qila Gujjar Singh for three days in a phased manner. The AIG Admin and Security has sent a letter to the SP headquarters regarding the provision of bullets for firing practice and other arrangements. In the first shift 34 personnel and in the second 24 will undergo firing practice.