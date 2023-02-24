APWA’s ex-chairperson paid tribute

LAHORE: The 74th Foundation Day of All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA) was held at Jail Road APWA College. Roohi Syed was the chief guest.
APWA is an organisation working for the welfare of women and children. APWA’S journey began in 1949 under the patronage of Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan. Chairperson Samia Zahid Aslam, Chairperson APWA Punjab welcomed the guests in the event. In the ceremony, great tribute was paid to the former chairperson Roohi Syed for services. Officials and staff of all centres of APWA Punjab participated in the event. Apart from this, Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Izzat Syed, Zubaida Saleem Hasan, Nighat Iftikhar Shabbir, Dr Andaleeb and Aasia Yasmeen also spoke and appreciated APWA's services for women and children. At the end of the programme, General Secretary APWA Punjab thanked the guests and invited the participants to a lunch.
