Horse & Cattle Show preparations reviewed

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will host Ghazal Night and Bahar Mushaira as part of Horse & Cattle Show events. Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman stated this while chairing an important meeting to review preparations of grand Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs directed all the departments concerned to make excellent arrangements for the upcoming Horse & Cattle Show scheduled to be organised from March 10 to 12, 2023.

The representatives and officials of Police Department, Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and Education Department, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Ijaz Muneer, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials attended the meeting.

Tariq Qureshi threw light on all key features and arrangements of Horse & Cattle Show in his detailed briefing in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Youth Affairs informed that Social Media Groups of all relevant departments have been formed for best coordination during the Horse & Cattle Show. “Around 350 performers will participate in grand Unity Show,” he elaborated. He said the teams from all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will take part in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show. “Best facilities should be provided to all participating teams and officials of Horse & Cattle Show sports events,” he directed the officials concerned.

Secretary Youth Affairs further said that a 42.5km cycle race will also be conducted and the clearance and security of cycle race routes will be the responsibility of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and Police. A grand marathon race will also be organized in Horse & Cattle Show in which every citizen can participate, he said.