‘Organ Transplantation Act ready for approval’

LAHORE: A meeting of the monitoring authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority was held in the Department of Specialized Health and Research and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram.

Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof Dr Shehzad Anwar, CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Saqib Aziz, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, members of monitoring authority attended, while Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre Professor Dr Faisal Dar participated through video link conference. Director General Human Organ Transplantation Authority presented the contents of the agenda of the monitoring authority. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Act 2023 is ready for approval.

We want Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority to be more active and beneficial for the public. If the organs are used to save the life of a patient, the right to life can be paid. The elements involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs do not deserve any concession. A strict law has been made. We will do the capacity building for the employees of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority. It has been recommended to send the government for the Civil Award for those who donate their organs to save the life of a patient. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Organ is doing donation registration, the minister said.