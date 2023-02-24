Over 105 properties sealed, demolished in LDA operation

LAHORE: Continuing its campaign against illegal commercialisation, encroachments and violations against building rules, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed and demolished more than 105 properties in various city areas on Thursday.

Newly appointed Chief Town Planner (CTP) Asad Zaman supervised the campaign on the directions of DG LDA Aamir Ahmed Khan. The operations were carried out under the supervision of Director Town Planning (Zone II) Salman Mahfooz, Director Town Planning (Zone III) Ali Nusrat, Director Town Planning (Zone IV) Sidra Tabassum and Director Town Planning (Zone VII) Ayesha Mutahir.

Giving details of the operations, LDA officials said an LDA team sealed 57 properties in Johar Town for non-payment of commercialisation fees and illegal land use conversion. The action was taken at J-1 Market Johor Town, Abdul Haq Road at Model Road and Southern Bypass.

The team also demolished several constructions on Khayaban Firdousi and Awaisia Road due to illegal use of land, non-provision of on-site parking and encroachment on the setback area. Moreover, LDA team took action in Allama Iqbal Town and demolished several illegal buildings for non-payment of commercialisation fee and more than 25 buildings were sealed for making alterations in building structures without approval of competent authority. Encroachments on construction of illegal market on Ferozepur Road were demolished and 22 properties were sealed for non-payment of commercial fees in Faisal Town and Garden Town. The properties sealed include famous brands, showrooms, grocery stores and other shops.