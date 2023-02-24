Robber killed in encounter

LAHORE: A suspected robber was killed in encounter by Raiwind City police here on Thursday. A police party was on patrolling on Jati Umrah Road when it received a call of snatching of cash, valuables and a bike by two motorcyclists. The police team on spotting the unidentified suspects gave a signal to stop them. However, they resorted to firing. As the police party retaliated, a suspect received bullet injuries and fell down. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for where he died. His accomplice managed to flee. The dead has been identified as Munir Alias Shahbaz. He was involved in cases of robbery and dacoity in 13 districts of Punjab. Police recovered a snatched bike, pistol and cash from him. A case has been registered on the complaint of SI Syed Amish Ali.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH: A man was stabbed to death for honour in Batapur here on Thursday. Victim M Azam and his brother in law M Kaleem were returning home from work. As they reached near Khera Bridge at Batapur, the suspects identified as Shan Maseeh, Danial Maseeh, Sikandar Maseeh, Fazal Maseeh and Shehroz Maseeh of Alia Town attacked Azam with knives. He received multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died. Father of the victim said Azam had married daughter of Muhammad Yousaf. They had clashed earlier and got a case against them. He said the accused had developed grudge against him.

Two members of a dacoit gang have been arrested by Gawalmandi police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khizar and Haris. They were involved in dacoity, theft and other crimes. Many cases were registered against them at Gawalmandi, Badamibagh and Misri Shah.

DACOITS HELD: Investigations Police Lorry Adda arrested two suspected dacoits. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ansar Javed and Khalid. They were involved in stealing generators, tyres and windowpanes. The suspects had also stolen and sold Iqbal Park grills.

EDUCATIONAL GROUPS PRAISED: SSP Administration Lahore Atif Nazir had a meeting with the regional director and branches principals of a well-known private educational group on Thursday at Capital City Police Headquarters. Regional Director Institution Prof M Afzal, Principles of different branches including Prof Usman Munir, Prof. Syed Mustajab Haider, Prof. Adeel Munawar, Prof. Raheel Sabar, Prof Tayyab and Prof. Dr. Saber Hussain were among those who met the SSP Administration.