PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Thursday. According to details Sana Haroon d/o Muhammad Haroon Qadir has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies, Sadia Jabeen d/o M Abdul Ghaffar in the subject of Sociology, Rabia Naseem d/o Salamat Ali in the subject of Business Administration, Aamir Nadeem s/o Malik M Nawaz in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering and Sana Shakoor d/o Abdul Shakoor in the subject of Molecular Biology.
