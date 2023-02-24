 
BISE chief given additional charge

By Our Correspondent
February 24, 2023

LAHORE: Chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Dr Mirza Habib Ali has been given additional charge of the post of Chairman of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

In this regard, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued a notification. It is pertinent to mention here that the PCTB works under the administrative control of SED Punjab.

