173 LWMC employees dismissed

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has dismissed 173 employees due to persistent absenteeism.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din on Thursday said that carelessness in the matter of cleanliness of Lahore city will not be tolerated at any cost. The entire system of LWMC was being monitored in a digitalised manner. Attendance of workers in the field, time of vehicle departure, and arrival from workshop were being monitored through modern online applications, he said adding in the last two months, more than 250 employees have been sent home for taking long leave without notice. Furthermore, digital registration of stock has also been formally started, the CEO said and maintained that all the workers were being monitored with the help of modern CCTV cameras. LWMC CEO further said that due to strict digital monitoring, there was a significant improvement in the attendance and operational working of the workers. The best service delivery can be made possible only with 100% attendance, he added. LWMC CEO also requested the citizens to cooperate with LWMC to maintain the cleanliness of the city and intimate the company on its helpline 1139 or on social media about issues and suggestions related to sanitation staff, machinery and containers.