Reforms stressed to protect domestic child labour

LAHORE: Search for Justice, an NGO, commitment to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation, National Commission for Human Rights, Punjab and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) jointly urged the provincial government for introducing legislative reforms to end child domestic labour in Punjab through reforming Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004.

This was urged during a conference on Child Domestic Labour in Punjab which was attended by a large number of officials from the government departments and representative of civil society organisations. The Punjab Domestic Workers Act which was enacted in 2019 could not prevent child domestic labour. Not even a single case was registered against anyone who employed children under the age of 15 as domestic workers in contravention of section 3 of the law. Iftikhar Mubarik, Executive Director Search for Justice, stressed that child domestic labour must be considered an issue of child protection and should be the mandate of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau which was seconded by Miqdad Syed, legal expert on child protection. Nadeem Ashraf, Member National Commission for Human Rights, reminded that Pakistan is a party to UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) while the state also ratified the International Labour Organisation’s Conventions 138 and 182 to protect children from all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation including economic exploitation.

Uzair Kayani from School of Law, Lahore University of Management Sciences and Muhammad Shafiq, representative of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Government of the Punjab also spoke. The CPWB official shared that the bureau does not intervene directly in cases where children are employed as domestic labour as that mandate under Domestic Workers Act 2019 is with Labour Department. However, the CPWB immediately intervenes in case of violence under the mandate of Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004 to take the child into custody and to provide all the essential medical, psychological services and shelter.

Shamim Malik, former Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association, said the laws dealing with children need to be reviewed with child sensitive lens to make sure that these are able to serve the purpose for which they were enacted. In case of child abuse and cruelty to child, statement of victim and his/her parents and legal guardians are important in court room to decide the fate of the case, unfortunately in majority of the cases the victims and complainants take back their statements and benefit goes to the accused.

He proposed that in such cases a strong a coordinated mechanism of all service providers should be ensured to support the victim and family which will improve the ratio of convictions in cases of cruelty to children and child sexual abuse. Muhammad Adnan, representative of Public Prosecution Department, endorsed Shamim Malik.