Sampling drive launched to monitor drug use in students

LAHORE: District administration has started a random sampling campaign in the provincial metropolis for the monitoring of drug addiction in students.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said a total of 215 samples were collected from public and private schools and sent to the health department. She said 50 samples were taken from Tehsil City, 50 from Shalimar, 50 from Raiwind, 52 from Model Town while 13 samples were taken from educational institutions of Cantt.

She directed ADC (G) Zeeshan Ranjha for strict monitoring and better coordination. She said all the samples have been sent to health department laboratory for analysis.

She said that an awareness lecture was also being conducted with sampling process and drug dealers were also being monitored apart from random sampling. She further said that monitoring of shops around educational institutions was also being done and any suspicious activity should have been reported immediately.

“The young generation is our future, they should be safe from drug addiction as it is a threat to life as well as to the future of the country,” DC Lahore said. Meanwhile, District Administration Lahore was fully active regarding the seventh digital census to be carried out in the city.

In this regard, the DC chaired a meeting and was told that a total of 3 972 tablets were being distributed for census. So far 1271 tablets have been distributed in Tehsil City, 168 in Cantt, 253 in Cantonment, 808 in Tehsil Model Town, 725 in Shalimar and 382 in Raiwind.

The DC was told that distribution of Tablets in Lahore Cantonment has been completed 100pc, in Raiwind Tehsil 92pc, 86pc in City, 85pc in Walton Cantonment, 71pc tablets have been distributed in Model Town, 75pc in Lahore Cantt and Shalimar respectively.

All necessary steps were being taken to achieve 100pc success of online census, she said adding for digital census, the officers themselves were evaluating the performance in the field. The concerned officers have been directed to speed up the delivery of the remaining modern tablets.