Centre Point underpass to be opened tomorrow, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced that the Centre Point underpass would be opened for traffic on Feb 25 (tomorrow) after round-the-clock efforts.

He said the traffic flow is expected to improve significantly after the opening of Centre Point underpass. The CM directed the authorities to complete the construction of the underpass without further delay, acknowledging the plight of the public and offering apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister directed the administration and traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He emphasised the importance of effective management to ensure that the arrival and departure of teams do not cause any significant traffic disruption and that security measures are in place. In a tweet, the CM expressed remorse for the hardships endured by citizens as a result of the disruption to traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, has sent trucks full of relief goods trucks for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria here on Thursday. PDMA collected necessary goods across the province for the assistance of earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria and sent to the Karachi port from where the relief goods will be sent to Turkiye and Syria by a ship. PDMA has deposited donations amounting to Rs10 crore in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.

Donations were being collected from across the Punjab province for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria. The relief goods comprised blankets, quilts, food hampers, warm cloths and sleeping bags. The relief goods also included flour, rice bags and other edibles.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Ft Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi has announced that more than 15 truck carrying over 100 tons of relief goods have been dispatched for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority in Karachi. While giving details, he added that relief goods include 1,050 food hampers, 3,600 blankets, 3,000 quilts, 3,600 warm clothes, 1,082 flour bags, 250 rice bags, 1,032 cartons of Cerelac and 23,616 boxes of powdered milk among other things. Imran Qureshi stated that more relief goods would soon be dispatched for the earthquake victims as the Punjab government and people stand with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Promoting humanitarian passion and Islamic brotherhood was a religious as well as a moral obligation, he maintained and noted that Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. Now, it was our turn to stand with Turkiye and Syria in their time of need and play our role in their recovery, he added.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a housemaid and ordered strict legal action against the accused persons. The accused should be severely punished according to the law and the provision of justice be ensured to the victim's family who has suffered a great loss.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about an incident in which three individuals were killed in firing outside Phalia Kutchery. He directed that the arrest of the accused individuals should be ensured without delay and added that no effort should be spared in providing justice to the bereaved families.