Cambodian girl dies from bird flu

PHNOM PENH: An eleven-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu, the country´s first fatality from the virus in years, health authorities said.

The World Health Organisation has called for vigilance after the recent detection of bird flu in mammals, but has stressed that the risk to humans is low. The girl fell ill on February 16 with a fever, cough and sore throat, and later died in hospital, Cambodia´s Communicable Disease Control Department said on Wednesday.

It did not specify the time of death, but said that test results delivered on Wednesday confirmed that the girl -- who was from eastern Prey Veng province -- was “positive for H5N1”, referring to the bird flu virus.