US to increase training forces in Taiwan

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to significantly boost the number of American military personnel deployed in Taiwan to help train local forces, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The move comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by a US warplane earlier this month. The deployment of between 100 and 200 American troops to the island is to take place in the coming months, a major increase from the roughly 30 who were there a year ago, the newspaper said, citing unnamed US officials.

The US troops will train Taiwanese forces on military maneuvers as well as on American weapons systems, the Journal said.