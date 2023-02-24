Palestinian Oslo accords negotiator Ahmed Qorei dies at 85

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The lead Palestinian negotiator of the Oslo accords with Israel, Ahmed Qorei, who went on to serve as prime minister in the self-rule authority it created, has died aged 85.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid tribute to Qorei as an indefatigable “fighter” for the Palestinian cause after his death was announced by their ruling Fatah party. Better known at home under his nom de guerre Abu Alaa, Qorei rose to international prominence as the lead Palestinian negotiator in secret talks that led to the historic White House handshake between Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in September 1993.
