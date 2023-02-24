Four killed in Kazakhstan helicopter accident

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Four members of Kazakhstan´s emergency situations ministry were killed on Thursday in a helicopter accident, the country´s authorities announced.

The Soviet-era Mi-8 came down near Chapurino, a village in the northwest of the country, around 10 kilometres from the Russian border, said a ministry spokesman. Six people were on board, five crew members and a representative of Kaztransoil, the state oil company, said the spokesman. All four who died worked for the ministry, he added. The Mi-8 is used to carry transport and equipment to isolated sites or over long distances in this sparsely populated region. The accident happened as the aircraft was flying over an oil pipeline.

Kazakhstan, is the largest economy in central Asia, five times larger than France and rich in hydrocarbons. Helicopter and small aircraft accidents are common in the former Soviet countries.