South Africa records first cholera death in over a decade

JOHANNESBURG: South African health authorities on Thursday announced the country´s first cholera death in more than a decade.

Cholera is not endemic in South Africa, which has since early February recorded five cases. The first two of those were imported from Malawi which is buckling under its deadliest cholera outbreak in decades.

The victim in South Africa is a 24-year-old man from Benoni, a district east of Johannesburg. He had no history of travel outside the country and died in hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from Health Minister Joe Phaahla´s office.