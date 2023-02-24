South Africa records first cholera death in over a decade

JOHANNESBURG: South African health authorities on Thursday announced the country´s first cholera death in more than a decade.
Cholera is not endemic in South Africa, which has since early February recorded five cases. The first two of those were imported from Malawi which is buckling under its deadliest cholera outbreak in decades.
The victim in South Africa is a 24-year-old man from Benoni, a district east of Johannesburg. He had no history of travel outside the country and died in hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from Health Minister Joe Phaahla´s office.
PHNOM PENH: An eleven-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu, the country´s first fatality from the virus...
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to significantly boost the number of American military personnel deployed in...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The lead Palestinian negotiator of the Oslo accords with Israel, Ahmed Qorei, who...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Four members of Kazakhstan´s emergency situations ministry were killed on Thursday in a...
TEHRAN: A helicopter carrying Iran´s sports minister crashed on Thursday in the country´s south, killing one of his...
SAN FRANCISO: Meta on Thursday said that tens of millions of people in Iran are using Instagram despite government...
Comments