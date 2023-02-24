Global wildlife contaminated by ‘forever chemicals’

PARIS: From pandas to sea lions to tigers, hundreds of wildlife species across the globe are contaminated by potentially harmful “forever chemicals”, according to a review of hundreds of peer-reviewed studies.

Over 300 wildlife species showed traces of the nearly indestructible synthetic chemicals, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group´s (EWG) PFAS Project Lab released on Wednesday.

The mapping of over 125 peer-reviewed scientific studies is the first global scoping of the problem in wildlife, the authors said. An in-depth investigation in Europe, where more data is available than in other parts of the world, on Thursday revealed so-called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 17,000 sites across the continent.

More than 2,000 are classified as hazardous to human health. “No matter the country or continent, if species are tested for PFAS contamination, these harmful chemicals show up,” said EWG.

Blank spots on the global map -- notably in Africa and South America -- are likely due to a lack of data, according to the report. Non-degradable repellent PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals”, were introduced in the 1940s. The best known is the Teflon used for non-stick cookware.

Persistent chemicals pollution is present in air, water and soil, and has been shown to pose health risks -- including cancer -- to humans. The European survey was the result of a months-long investigation by 18 European newsrooms collectively called “The Forever Pollution Project.”