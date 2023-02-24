European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Thursday banned TikTok on official devices used by staff amid concerns over data protection as the EU seeks to bolster its cybersecurity.

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has faced increasing Western scrutiny in recent months over fears about how much access Beijing has to user data. The new ban also means European Commission staff cannot use the video-sharing app on personal devices including phones that have official EU communication apps installed.

Employees must remove the app as soon as possible and should do so by March 15. EU spokeswoman Sonya Gospodinova said the corporate management board of the European Commission, the EU´s executive arm, had made the decision for security reasons.

“The measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission,” she said.

There was no immediate comment on whether other EU institutions such as the European Council, which represents member states, or the European Parliament would take similar measures. After the news was made public, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton pointed to the cybersecurity risks he said had informed the decision.