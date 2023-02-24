DG PSB interviews today

ISLAMABAD: The interviews for the vacant post of Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are to be conducted at the Ministry of Inter-provincial Offices on Friday.
The eight candidates invited for the interview are: Flt Lt(r) Bakhtiar Muhammad, Bahr-e-Karam, Amjad Farooq, Syed Guhar Raza Zaidi, Nasir Abbas Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Muhammad Ajaz and Meesaq Arif.
Around 30 candidates were initially shortlisted for scrutiny.
The Committee headed by the Secretary IPC took time to scrutinize documents of the aspirants and finally shortlisted eight for the final interview.
