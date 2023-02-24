Lehecka upsets Rublev to reach Doha semis

DOHA: Jiri Lehecka claimed his first top-five scalp as he beat top-seed Andrey Rublev on Thursday in the quarter-finals at the Qatar Open.

The 21-year-old Czech won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour 41 minutes to reach an ATP event last four for the second time.

He finished 2022 by reaching the final at the season-ending ATP Next Gen event for players aged 21 or younger and showed that was no fluke in making the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.

“I have improved everything,” said Lehecka in his on-court interview.

“Mostly my mentality on the court. I gained confidence from Next Gen and now I have learnt how to use it.”

Rublev, ranked number five in the world, gained his only break in the third game of the match on his way to taking the opening set.

Lehecka, ranked 52, gained his first break in the final game of the second set.

He broke again in Rublev’s first service game of the final set. The Czech allowed only one deuce as he held comfortably the rest of the way.