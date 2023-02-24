Botha remains optimistic about Kings reaching playoffs

KARACHI: Karachi Kings South African head coach Johan Botha is still optimistic that his charges can make it to the playoffs despite losing four games out of five they have played so far in the HBL PSL 8.

“Obviously, we were very close tonight. We still believe that we can win still three and four in a row to get into the playoffs,” Johan said after his side went down to Multan by just three runs Wednesday night in Multan.

“I think we would be a dangerous team if we could make it. If we win two out of the next three then we will be right back in the tournament,” he said.

“I was not part of Kings last year. This year we lost by two runs, by six runs and by three runs. It’s just to get over the line. We need to get the winning runs which we are not doing at the moment,” he said.

He agreed that James Vince’s run out hurt their chase. “Yes, I think it’s obviously a crucial run out. Someone who scored 75 off 34 balls and batting so good as he did and that is the crucial part of the game and we just lost momentum there and credit to Imad who played till the end to get us so close,” he said.

“Tonight, we missed Mohammad Amir’s experience in the second half. Hopefully he is close to recovery and if he is not close, we would give him enough time to give us three or four games in the back end of the event. We will reassess in the next two days when we will get home if he is not fit for Sunday so we hope he will give us a few games in Pindi as we need his experience,” Johan said.

He said they would look to notch a win in Sunday’s game against Multan. “We look to bounce back on Sunday when we face Multan again in Karachi,” he said.

He said that Multan have a good bunch of local fast bowlers, appreciating Ihsanullah’s bowling. “They (Multan) just defended it tonight. I think the quick Ihsanullah has been the so far stand-out seamer in Multan’s attack. He has been the best so for among all the quicks in the tournament. He was again different tonight. I think he gave five runs an over when the game was going at tens. That’s outstanding. Khushdil did a good job tonight. Yes, they have a good nice attack. They have a good local attack,” said Johan.

He said the wicket was good. “The wicket played well tonight. We got the softer start which we wanted but, unfortunately, we could not seal the win,” Johan said.