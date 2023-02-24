Federations’ grants to be cut down further

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has introduced a fifty percent plus cut on all Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) expenditure (other than employees’ salaries) that includes grants (annual and special) to federations, daily running expenses, upgradation work and all other relevant spending.

The decision was taken Thursday under the Prime Minister's austerity drive.

Barring employees’ salary, pension and perks that is around Rs100 million per quarter, a Rs70 million cut per quarter has been introduced.

A well-placed source confirmed to 'The News' that the PSB was communicated on Thursday that more than 50 percent cut was introduced on all expenditure, including the special and normal annual grants of the federation. “Considering the financial crunch the country is facing, more than 50 percent cut is being applied on all PSB expenditure other than around 450 employees’ salaries and other relevant perks and privileges including pension. It includes federations grant, up-gradation of exciting facilities, roads and daily running expenditures. It has been decided that the Finance Division will release around Rs68 million for the third quarterly non-development budget,” a Finance Ministry official said.

Almost 20 months back, under the directives of former minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, the IPC Ministry surrendered the whole fourth quarterly installment of around Rs440 million to the Finance Division that resulted in halt in sports activities. Later the quarterly installment for the non-development budget was further reduced to around Rs240 million per quarter.

With the rupee depreciation already pegging back the value of development work, it is believed that the PSB will not be in a position to train the elite athletes outside the country or to make special arrangements for them to train in company of best athletes.

It is feared that the deepening financial crunch may also affect Pakistan's preparations for the 14th South Asian Games that Pakistan is to host in a year's time.

“We are already getting peanuts from the government when it comes to annual grant. If the government has decided to introduce a further 50 percent cut, we will possibly get a grant equal to the electricity bill that we have to pay each month. All neighbouring countries are injecting extra finances in sports considering its international impact. In Pakistan, however, we have now been reduced to getting half a peanut instead of full,” a leading sports federation official said.

He said that the majority of athletes may not be in a position to perform to their best abilities during the forthcoming SA Games. “With Games approaching fast, there is a dire need to enhance the federations' grant. Top-notch training is a must as we are to compete against the best in South Asia. If we fail to extend full support, fears are there that we may not be in a position to put up our best efforts,” the official said.