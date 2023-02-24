Murray’s latest comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

DOHA: Former tennis world number one Andy Murray staged another defiant fightback Thursday to beat French qualifier Alexandre Muller and reach the Qatar Open semi-finals.

Murray struggled with heat as he lost the first set 4-6 to Muller but then produced a sizzling masterclass performance to wrap up the next two 6-1, 6-2.

The 35-year-old Scot, slowed by surgery on both of his hips, must now take on rising ATP Tour powerhitter Jiri Lehecka, aged 21, who also fought back from a set down to beat top seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Murray has had a gruelling time in Doha, where he is a two-time winner but a wild card this year.

On Monday, he saved three match points before winning a final-set tie-break against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

In the second round, Murray was only two points from defeat in the deciding set before surging back to beat Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5.

Against Muller, Murray won the first game without giving away a point and broke his 26-year-old opponent’s first serve, then lost two straight service games as the Frenchman took the first set in 54 minutes.

Murray won a second set in less than 30 minutes and the third in barely 40, as he reached his first semi-final since Stuttgart last June.

There was a dramatic improvement in the veteran’s serve and confidence while Muller’s collapsed.

Czech Lehecka claimed the biggest win of his career in beating world number five Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.