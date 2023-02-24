Peter Hatzoglou returns home

KARACHI: Australian cricketer Peter Hatzoglou on Thursday returned home after staying in Peshawar Zalmi’s camp for the past few days.

He had been picked as a partial replacement for off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Afghanistan and as the latter has now joined the squad Peter had to leave.

Peter learnt a few Pashto and Urdu words during his stay.

He said that the franchise cricket helps to learn. “It's one of the great parts of franchise cricket that you learn about different cultures and different people,” Peter said before returning home.

“And Pakistani people are a beautiful group of people and I am very lucky to have been immersed in them,” Peter said.

He said that learning a few words in Urdu and Pashto will help him communicate with his Pakistani friends in Melbourne. Peter did not play any game in the event.