Struggling Gladiators likely to make changes

KARACHI: Struggling Quetta Gladiators will be looking to find much-needed momentum when they face Islamabad United in their crucial fixture of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Friday (today).

The match starts at 7pm.

Quetta Gladiators are in deep trouble, having tasted three defeats in four games. They direly need a resurrection at this stage if they aim to find a place in the playoffs.

Gladiators’ main area of concern is their batting which completely failed to click in all four matches they have played so far. Martin Guptill’s 117 in their six-run victory against Karachi Kings has been their best individual performance as the New Zealander single-handedly guided his side to 168-7. And the pace-duo of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah did well in the death overs to gift the only win to the Gladiators as Karachi Kings were restricted to 162-5.

The only other slightly positive batting display by individuals was seen in Gladiators game against Peshawar Zalmi on February 20 here at the National Stadium when Iftikhar Ahmed (50*) and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (39) added 74 for the fourth wicket to lift Gladiators from 37-3. But still Gladiators did not win that game because of the flawed strategy to go defensive in the powerplay which yielded just 28 runs and they managed only 154-4. Zalmi chased that target with nine balls to spare after losing six wickets.

After being skittled out by Multan for just 110 in their opener in Multan Gladiators were never seen to be an effective batting unit.

This correspondent has learnt through team sources that there are chances that Gladiators will make some changes in the game against Islamabad United on Friday (today).

“Yes, some changes are under consideration,” a Gladiators source told ‘The News’.

“Batting is worrying us as we have seen some collapses. We have discussed this in the meetings. We have also discussed that we should utilise the powerplay. There are also chances of some reshuffling in the batting order,” the source said.

“The kind of spirit which is needed for notching wins could not be seen in the camp during the last few games and we also discussed this matter and have tried to motivate the unit. We are definitely up for extending improved performance against United tomorrow,” the source said.

Gladiators held a practice session on Thursday.

The source said that they have also not yet decided about the replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga who was not issued NOC by the Sri Lanka Cricket.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have won just one game in two matches they have played so far. They were scheduled to meet Peshawar Zalmi in their third show on Thursday.

After they beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in their opener on February 16 here, United were whipped by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in Multan.

However, United have been joined by their Afghanistan recruits Fazalhaq Farooqui and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and they will now have more options to finalise their playing XI.

Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Omair bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Nuwan Thushara.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).