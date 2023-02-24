Brazen attack

The attack on the Karachi Police Office underscored our growing vulnerability to terrorism. The incident has made one wonder how terrorists entered the building without sustaining any casualties. This brazen raid by the TTP in the heart of the business capital raises serious questions about our counterterrorism policy and the security of our police departments. One can hear the echoes of the APS incident, which raised similar concerns about the standards of security at our sensitive locations.

The recent economic crisis, worsening political stability, and the new wave of terrorism appear to all be feeding off each other. This is a wake-up call for the politicians. Now is the time for all the state stakeholders to adopt a common platform centred on national security. The government needs to reinvigorate the National Action Plan and bolster the resources available to Nacta.

Javaria Shafique Baig

Lahore