Gruesome incident

The gruesome killing and alleged abduction in the Barkhan district of Balochistan is a highly condemnable and inhuman act. The law-enforcement agencies of the district have failed to protect the lives of innocent people. It seems as if there is no government in the province nor any administration in the district, and the killers are free to target any person they like. Prior to the discovery of the bodies, a woman released a video some days ago informing the district administration and the provincial government that she and her children were being held captive by Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Abdul Rehman Khetran, an accusation he has strongly denied, but no one paid any heed to her pleas.
The incident is really horrendous and heart-wrenching. It has shaken the entire country in general and Balochistan in particular. The Joint Investigation Team constituted by the Balochistan government needs more weight and, to that end, it should include a justice of the high court. Those who are involved in this heinous incident, regardless of how influential they may be, should be handed down an exemplary punishment so that none dare repeat such a horrible and ruthless act in future.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
