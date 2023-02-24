Beyond hope?

From the PML-N to the PTI there is only forlornness and hopelessness. It looks like these parties have taken the country for granted.
If a leader and his or her party does not follow the basic principles of justice then the country is destined to wallow in the doldrums. Unless there is rule of law and fairness, no nation can prosper.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
The attack on the Karachi Police Office underscored our growing vulnerability to terrorism. The incident has made one...
The gruesome killing and alleged abduction in the Barkhan district of Balochistan is a highly condemnable and inhuman...
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats of a nuclear attack must be taken seriously. The Western hawks who...
Yet another earthquake has struck the Syria-Turkiye border region, compounding the death and destruction from the twin...
This letter refers to the news story ‘IMF Chief’s advice for Pakistan: The poor, not wealthy should benefit from...
Karachi’s transport problems are felt most acutely during the peak hours of early morning and in the evening....
Comments