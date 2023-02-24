 
Beyond hope?

February 24, 2023

From the PML-N to the PTI there is only forlornness and hopelessness. It looks like these parties have taken the country for granted.

If a leader and his or her party does not follow the basic principles of justice then the country is destined to wallow in the doldrums. Unless there is rule of law and fairness, no nation can prosper.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada

