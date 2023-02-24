Waiting for a breeze

Karachi’s transport problems are felt most acutely during the peak hours of early morning and in the evening. Students are among the worst affected as reaching school or university on time becomes an arduous task.
Many have to wake up very early and spend hours getting to class on time, which takes time away from their academic pursuits. The Sindh Mass Transit Authority must expedite the development of the Karachi Breeze initiative and its associated bus services.
Seemab Shafi
Karachi
