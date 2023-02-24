PAC wants Broadsheet scam accused on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed putting the names of people involved in the Broadsheet scam on the Exit Control List, blocking their NICs and to issue the Red Warrants of those who are involved in it.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan also directed that those involved in the fraud should be brought back from abroad and legal action be taken against them. Acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah briefed the committee about , the FIA officials said $15 million had been paid to a wrong company. They said that $28 million were later awarded to the original Broadway as ordered by courts. “Some of the then NAB people were involved in it,” they added.

Acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah told the committee that the investigation was going on and the names of former diplomat Abdul Basit and lawyer Ahmar Bilal Sufi were also included in investigations but Abdul Basit refused to appear while instead of joining the investigation Ahmar Bilal Sufi had gone to the Chief Justice of Pakistan with a complaint.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that the committee had ordered an investigation into several projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but no progress was made. “No progress in cases of development projects of merged districts and Tayyaba Gul cases has been made despite PAC directives,” he said.

The acting NAB chairman said he had been coming to PAC meetings continuously since 2008. He said it took years to investigate as 540 people were nominated in the Billion Tree Tsunami project and it would take years to complete the investigation. He said son of one of his senior officers was also involved in the SDGs project. He said the inquiry of the Peshawar BRT had been changed into an investigation and it would be completed in six months.

In the meanwhile, briefing the PAC on cases in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the NAB officials said that corruption worth of Rs 1.1 billion had been detected by PWD in Mohmand, Bajaur but it was not providing complete records to the NAB.