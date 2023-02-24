In-camera session of Senate defence panel: Govt to tackle all challenges, including inflation, says Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Defense Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said the government would tackle all the challenges, including inflation by utilising the available resources.

“We are determined to conserve resources and take austerity measures for ensuring rational utilisation of public funds,” he emphasised while chairing an in-camera session of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence that was held at the Parliament House on Thursday.

During a briefing on the efforts by the armed forces to promote austerity amid economic crunch, the Senate panel lauded the armed forces for rationalising the expenses without compromising on their operational needs and capabilities.

The committee was told that sincere efforts were underway to cut all unnecessary expenses under the austerity plan. “We are fully equipped and capable of responding in a befitting manner under all situations,” the authorities said.

The Senate panel reviewed in detail the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) proposed by the ministry for the year 2023-2024. It was also briefed about the status of various projects under the PSDP. The committee after threadbare discussion approved the budgetary proposals for the PSDP 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by Senators Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Umer Farooq, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi and Lt. Gen (retd) Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan, HI(M), secretary Ministry of Defence and other senior officers of the attached departments.