Barkhan killings: Khetran sent on 10-day physical remand

QUETTA: A district and sessions court in Quetta on Thursday granted police's crime branch a 10-day physical remand of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged connection with the gruesome murder of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district on Monday night.

Khetran was brought to the court amid tight security. The suspect was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Sameena Nasreen. The gruesome incident took place days after a video of a woman with the Holy Quran in her hands was released on social media. In the video, the woman claimed that she and her children were detained by Khetran. She pleaded with the people to get her and her children freed.

Initially, Khan Muhammad Marri, a resident of Kohlu, claimed that the deceased are his wife and two sons. He then went on the allege: “Five slaves are still in the possession of Sardar Abdul Rehman.”

The triple murder saga took a dramatic twist, when a police surgeon, after the post-mortem examination of the bodies, revealed that one of the deceased was a 17 to 18-year-old female. She said that the deceased was raped and tortured before being shot dead. Moreover, the other two were also tortured before being killed, she added.

The suspect denied allegations of involvement in the gruesome murder of three people. Talking to Geo News, he said “accusations of owning a private prison and the murder of three people is a conspiracy to damage my political reputation,” he added. The minister accused his own son of being behind the conspiracy. On Wednesday night, Levies personnel recovered Marri’s wife Giran Naz — who had been presumed dead — and her five children including Farzana, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar, Imran, and Abdul Sattar were recovered, the Levies officials said.