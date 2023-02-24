IGP orders formation of body to reward KPO operation cops

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit, the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Karachi Police Office, reviewed the security measures adopted after the February 17 terror attack on the KPO and appreciated officials who had taken part in the operation against the terrorists.

Officials said the IGP shook hands with police officers and jawans who had fought bravely against the terrorists to clear the police compound. He directed that a committee would be constituted soon to finalise a list of officers and jawans who took part in the war against terrorists so that they could be awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates.

Memon said that “your courageous’ resistance to the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office is commendable and due to your systematic and timely action, the terrorists retreated”.

He also lauded the resistance of police personnel martyred in the attack and said that “we cannot forget the sacrifices of our martyrs”. He said it is the responsibility of the Sindh Police to take care of the heirs of the martyrs. On this occasion, he also offered prayers and Fateha for the martyrs. The IGP said: “The manner in which you have foiled the designs of terrorists has no precedent and your prompt and alert action has given a befitting reply to the terrorists.”

He said one Crowd Management unit (CMU) has been added to the RRF unit, under which 3,000 CMU personnel had been placed at the disposal of the RRF.

Memon termed the martyrs “a golden chapter in the history of the Sindh Police. Later, he along with Karachi’s additional IG, Javed Akhtar Odho, also visited various floors of the KPO building and appreciated the performance of the city police chief and other senior police officers for early restoration of day-to-day office affairs.

He said the installation of CCTV cameras in the entry and rear areas from where the terrorists had entered and all other installed cameras should be checked and kept in a working condition. He added that the terrorists did not know which force they were facing, and the manner in which all the forces eliminated the terrorists in the KPO attack was praiseworthy.

The police force is like a lead-shielded wall and a shield of the people that terrorists cannot break or demolish, he remarked.

IGP Memon was accompanied by Additional IG Karachi Odho, the additional IG operations, the DIGs of the RRF, CPEC Finance, security, zones, operations and logistics, AIGs and other senior officers.

Memon and Odho also visited the Special Security Unit headquarters, where upon arrival he was welcomed by DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed and other senior officers. He was presented with a guard of honor by a special contingent. The Sindh and Karachi police chiefs met commandos of the Special Weapon and Tactics team who fought bravely against the terrorists during the terror attack on the KPO. Addressing the commandos, the IGP acknowledged and appreciated their professional capabilities for foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He also presided over a meeting at the SSU conference hall where he was briefed by DIG Maqsood Ahmed on the operation conducted against the terrorists. Memon also reviewed the current law and order situation of the province, the overall security of vital installations as well as the security of ongoing Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi. DIG Finance Tariq Dharejo and AIG Operation Raza Haider also attended the meeting. Later, Memon went to the RRF Headquarters where he prayed for the KPO attack martyrs.