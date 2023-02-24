Two ‘extortionists’ arrested for Lyari shop employee’s murder

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two gangsters in an injured condition in connection with the case of a shop employee who was gunned down in Lyari over refusal to pay extortion.

District City police chief SSP Arif Aziz said a man named Danish was shot dead for not paying extortion. He said the suspects were arrested within 32 hours of the incident. He explained that the team he had formed traced the suspects to the Kalri area, following which a raid was conducted.

He said that on seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was returned. After a brief encounter, the two main suspects of the Lyari murder, identified as Saqib, alias Chingari, and Sikandar, were arrested in an injured condition, he added.

The officer said the suspects belonged to Lyari’s Wasiullah Lakho gang and Arsalan Patni group, adding that two pistols and a grenade were seized while the motorbike used in the murder was impounded. He said the suspects were wanted in dozens of cases of murder, attempted murder, encounter, extortion and spreading fear.