CM okays 674 more displaced people’s names for rental support

Sindh’s chief minister has decided to include 674 more names to the list of the people displaced by the anti-encroachment operation along the banks of three storm water drains in Karachi.

During the meeting of the 10th Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee that he chaired at the CM House on Thursday, Syed Murad Ali Shah also ordered speeding up the work on the Malir Expressway and K-IV projects, and completing the Gujjar Nullah’s civil works by removing all the bottlenecks.

The meeting was told that the Malir Expressway would be an access-controlled facility with a starting point on the right bank of the Malir River between the Jam Sadiq Bridge and the Korangi Crossing Causeway, and travelling along the Malir River up to the existing link road between the N5 and the M9.

The Rs27 billion plus project was expected to provide a new southern route, and facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy commercial traffic of the port, the Korangi Industrial Area, the Landhi Industrial Area and other such areas going toward upcountry through the national and super highways.

The project is expected to reduce the commuting time from the Jam Sadiq Bridge to the Super Highway (M9) to only 25 minutes. The project will be a three-by-three lane dualised expressway with a total length of 38.75km. The expressway will have six interchanges and five weighbridges.

An issue was raised under which the lifting of material from the Military Riverbed was not allowed and which was hampering the progress of the project.

On this Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar directed his team to resolve the matter. He said the project is important and should be completed without any issues. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon gave a detailed briefing on the anti-encroachment operation along the banks of the Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and Orangi drains.

He said that due to the slip lane, additional cutting, dangerous buildings and public grievances, the number of locally displaced persons (LDPs) has increased from 6,258 to 6,932, which shows a raise of 674 LDPs for paying the rental support payment.

The commissioner also said that around 200 cases of “change of person” due to death and blockage of CNIC were also pending with the deputy commissioners concerned. The CM approved the additional 674 LDPs and change of name for the payment of rental support.

The FWO brigadier told the meeting that dredging, construction of retaining wall sewer truck, RCC conduit, roadworks and other similar works have been completed by over 80 per cent.

The CM said he would talk to the federal government to release the required funds so that all the work could be completed before the monsoon season. He also directed the local government department to make the cleaning of the main nullahs a regular responsibility.

Wapda Side Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Project Director Amir Mughal told the meeting that the works being carried out by Wapda include the construction of an intake structure for 650 mgd at the Keenjhar Lake.

It was pointed out that Rs23.1 billion was released for the ongoing K-IV works that had been utilised, and now Rs45 billion more was required to meet the ongoing expenditures. On this the CM said he would request the Centre to release the funds so that the work could continue.

LG Secretary Najam Shah said the provincial government was responsible for developing the distribution/augmentation system, making power supply arrangements (50 MW), and resolving land acquisition/clearance of right of way.