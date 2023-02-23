Japanese Government honours Kalim Farooqui

The Consul General of Japan, Odagiri Toshio, on behalf of the Government of Japan, presented Kalim Farooqui with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon. The award was conferred upon him by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, as stated in the statement of the Patent of Decoration with the seal of the Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio and Director General of Decoration Bureau, Cabinet Office, Onoda Hiromu.
In a simple but graceful ceremony held at the house of the Consul General, the immediate family of Kalim Farooqui was invited, the Patent of Decoration was read out and the prestigious medal was decorated. Later, the Consul General elaborated upon the numerous contributions made by Kalim Farooqui over the years in connecting the business communities of Japan with that of Pakistan. He especially acknowledged the efforts carried out by Kalim Farooqui to promote cultural ties between Pakistan and Japan in his capacity as the patron of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association.
