Messages on the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan

Mitsuhiro Wada

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

It gives me great pleasure to address the readers of The News on the occasion of the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Let me first express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the devastating floods and their bereaved families. His Majesty the Emperor conveyed his sympathy to Dr Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan, and the people of Pakistan last September.

I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of Pakistani Government to overcome the tremendous damage. The Government of Japan provided 7 million US dollars as an emergency grant to address the immediate impact of the floods in September 2022 and announced to provide approx. 77 million US dollars in areas such as humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation of social infrastructure, education, health, disaster prevention, agriculture, etc., at the Geneva Conference held on 9th January 2023.

We resolve to continue to stand by Pakistan and to support the Government of Pakistan to reconstruct the affected region.

Raza Bashir Tarar

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

It is a great honour to extend felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and the National Day of Japan. We wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan continued health, wellbeing, and happiness.

Friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan are historical and time-tested. Pakistan attaches great importance to this relationship. We look upon Japan as a model for developing countries.

Japan has been a key development partner, a major investor and a significant export destination for Pakistan. There is great scope for expanding our economic cooperation. Pakistan’s more than 21,000-strong diaspora in Japan is making commendable contributions to Japanese society and economy.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan for its high-level participation and pledge of 77 million US dollars at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held at Geneva on 9th January 2023. Looking forward, I am optimistic for the year 2023 and beyond. We will endeavour to carry forward the excellent momentum in our relations in the years ahead and forge new partnerships in multiple fields.

Odagiri Toshio

Consul-General of Japan in Karachi

On this auspicious occasion of His Majesty the Emperor’s 63rd birthday, I am pleased to offer my greetings to the people of Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistan suffered large-scale due to a natural disaster and in response, the Government of Japan provided various forms of assistance - including an emergency grant.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1952, Pakistan and Japan have maintained close and friendly relations. Presently around 80 Japanese companies operate in Pakistan in various sectors, 57 of which are located in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, under the jurisdiction of the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi. Over the years, Japanese businesses, along with Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), have contributed significantly to the promotion of economic relations between the two countries and the development of Pakistan.

Lastly, I would like to congratulate PJCA for receiving the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation last October, and Chairman PJBF Mr. Kalim Farooqui, upon receiving the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from His Majesty the Emperor this February.

Kalim Farooqui

Chairman, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF)

It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate and express my solemn feelings to His Majesty, Emperor Naruhito, on his 63rd birthday and also to the friendly people of Japan on their National Day, who cherish and value the long tradition of monarchy with love and respect for the Imperial Family.

The people of Pakistan and Japan share natural goodwill towards each other while the governments of both countries have convergent views and have supported each other on most international matters. The current support to the flood affected people of Pakistan by the government of Japan confirms the bonds of friendship and this time tested relationship.

The Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) was formed over two decades ago in 2001 with the active patronage of the Ambassador of Japan and is actively working to live up to its commitment of facilitating and promoting business and friendly relationship between the industrial and business communities of Pakistan and Japan. On the auspicious occasion of the birthday celebrations of His Majesty the Emperor, we must renew ourselves to further develop our close relations and make a firm resolve to deepen our cherished ties.

Tetsuya Suematsu

Chief Representative for Pakistan Marubeni Corporation

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum

This year 2023 is Reiwa 5th, and this February 23rd is the fourth celebration time for the birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, since His Majesty took the throne as the 126th Emperor under the unbroken lines of Emperors in Japan from May 1, 2019. On this auspicious occasion of His 63rd Birthday, we would like to celebrate it from the bottom of our heart.

Pakistan and Japan have been keeping very good and peaceful relations for a long time. We can pride ourselves through our history and our diplomatic relationship which will celebrate its 71st anniversary in April 2023. I hope that both countries can support each other in various fields, such as developing traditional businesses and setting up new trend businesses. - because I have confidence that there are many big potential businesses in Pakistan that have not been utilised well enough as of today.

And finally, I really hope that our peaceful world will continue, and that people of both the nations can live a healthy and peaceful life and that our two countries continue to develop and prosper forever. I can foresee the day when there is lasting peace and a glorious future for us.