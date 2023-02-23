First-ever digital census to start from March 1: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said that the government was all set to launch the first-ever digital population census across the country from March 1, 2023

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Gokina Smart Village Project’ here on Wednesday, he said that the digital census would be accomplished within one month in a bid to remove objections raised by the provinces in such exercises done in the past. He said that within April the data would be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delimitation purposes and the next general elections would be held in September or October 2023.

“There is a need to initiate a dialogue for resolving all political disputes among the political parties. Even after wars ultimately you will have to sit at the table to resolve disputes. Parliament is supreme and there is a need for political stability that will pave the way for achieving economic stability,” Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said while launching Gokina Smart Village Project here on Wednesday.

He said that the government provided 125,000 tablets to enumerators to get digitised data for holding the upcoming Census in the country. “We are making efforts to redress all complaints so that the people of Pakistan should accept its results. It is very crucial exercise for making future plans of the country after having digitised data about the population and its growing requirements in the country,” he added.