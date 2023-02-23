PAC takes notice of dollar flight

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday took notice of flight of the dollar while questioning under which law, money changers were allowed to uncap the dollar rate at Rs 275 and sought a special briefing on the currency exchange rate policy from the governor of State Bank of Pakistan and the finance secretary next week.

Summoning a special meeting of the Public Accounts Committee next week on the high flight of the dollar, Noor directed that the PAC should be informed about the currency exchange rate policy and told how the dollar rate went to Rs 275. He expressed annoyance over jurisdiction challenge of the PAC in the courts of law and summoned the chairman NAB, the prosecutor general NAB and the director general NAB for today (Thursday) for explanation. The committee also summoned the Law secretary and the attorney general today (Thursday).

The PAC examined the audit paras related to the Ministry of Finance for 2020-21. The issue of government and IMF talks was also come under discussion and the Finance Ministry gave an in-camera briefing to the committee on the issue.

The chairman said NAB officials said they didn’t believe in the PAC. “Have the NAB officers not read the law, rules and regulations,” he said. Whether NAB officials are above the Constitution and the law? PAC member Sheikh Rohail Asghar said warrants should be issued for those violating PAC orders. Salim Mandviwalla objected to vacant posts of economic ministers in the embassies of Washington, Tokyo and Beijing and High Commission in London.