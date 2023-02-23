NA demands action in Barkhan murders case

ISLAMABAD: The Barkhan murders echoed in the National Assembly on Wednesday, and both sides of the aisle were on the same page in raising their voices of condemnation and demanding strict action against the Balochistan minister.

However, no response came from the government in the National Assembly on the issue raised by the legislators from both sides of the aisle in the National Assembly who raised the issue on a point of order regarding the tragic incident of Barkhan murders.

On the demand of Jamaat-i-Islami legislator Akbar Chitrali, who demanded the speaker rule on the incident, and also on the concerns of other legislators from both sides of the aisle of the National Assembly who demanded a report of the investigation into the tragic incident, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said the issue relates to the provincial government and the federal government seeking the report from the provincial government.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali raised the issue of the killing of the women and children allegedly by Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehitran and demanded that the speaker should give a ruling that the minister should be immediately arrested.

He also appealed that the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the Balochistan incident, as what is happening there is cruelty and brutality.

Ms. Saira Bano, a GDA women’s legislator, condemned the brutal incident but hoped that justice would be served.

She raised the issue of the resignation of Aftab Sultan as NAB chairman, saying the bureau has been created to suppress opponents.

She said in his last address, the ex-chairman of the NAB stated that there was pressure on him, so there is a request from the judiciary to look into the matter.

“The court saw who was putting pressure on the head of such a big institution,” she said.

The legislator of MQM-Pakistan, Muhammad Abu Bakr, said the incident in Balochistan was condemnable.

In response to the recent price increase, he stated that inflation in the country is extremely high and that measures are required to combat it.

He said the prices of food items for the middle class have increased to a great extent. “I will request the government announce relief for motorcyclists,” he said.

Legislator of the PPP, Ms. Naz Baloch, said the Barkhan incident is very heartbreaking.

She demanded that the incident be investigated because it harmed Pakistan’s image.

She said women in Balochistan are still deprived of education. “In Balochistan, the rights of children, mothers, and sisters are still being debated in Parliament,” she said, adding that Balochistan is being ignored.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Khan, a newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office.

Nadeem Khan won the by-election from Hangu on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath.

The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced to the House. The Parliamentary Secretary on Federal Education and Professional Training, Zeb Jaffar, presented the bill. Besides, reports on “The Islamabad Capital Territory Forensic Science Agency, Bill, 2022,” and “The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” were also presented in the House.