Woman presumed dead, two children recovered from Kohlu

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wednesday was arrested in his alleged connection with the gruesome murder of three people, the police said — as the bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district.

“Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody,” police said, as the protesters continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

Muhammad Marri, the man whose three family members were murdered, has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a “private jail”.

Late Tuesday night, the police had also raided the minister’s residence to recover Marri’s five children and sealed roads leading to Khetran’s house in Quetta’s Patel Bagh. When the pressure grew on the police, they registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34 (doing any act with intention of causing harm to any person), 202 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Meanwhile, Levies conducted an operation in different areas of district Kohlu and recovered a woman who was presumed dead after three bodies were found in Barkhan.

The kidnapped woman Giran Naz, her daughter and son have been recovered, police sources said. The abductees are in the custody of Commissioner Zob Division. The hostages will be handed over to their families after legal procedures. Earlier, the death of three people in Haji Kot area of Barkhan district in Balochistan took a new turn after the post-mortem of the female victim was conducted.

Police found the bullet-riddled bodies from a well on Monday evening. The three people belonging to the Marri tribe were killed before their bodies were dumped in the well.

The victims were identified by the police as Giran Naz, aged 40-45, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri and her two sons Muhammad Nawaz and Abdul Qadir.

However, the preliminary post-mortem report had denied claims that the victim was the wife of Khan Muhammad Marri or the mother of the two young men whose bodies were found.