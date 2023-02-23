Benchmark T-bill rate hiked by massive 206bps

KARACHI: Treasury bill yields marched higher on Wednesday as the market assumed an aggressive rate hike by the central bank before its scheduled monetary policy meeting next month.

The yield on a three-month T-bill added 195 basis points (bps) to 19.9500 percent. The yield on the six-month paper moved 206 bps higher to 19.9000 percent. The yields on 12-month paper increased 184 bps to 19.7900 percent.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised Rs258 billion through a T-bill auction. The raised amount was higher than the pre-auction target of Rs300 billion.

“There are strong rumours in the market that an emergency MPC meeting will be held, where interest rates will be raised by 200-300 bps [basis points] to meet IMF conditions,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Today’s auction result has further increased the probability of a rate hike,” Rauf added.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan has made clear that no such meeting scheduled yet.

The government anticipated to finalise the staff-level agreement with the IMF this week as it has nearly completed all requirements to unlock financing from the IMF’s $6.5 billion bailout.

The mini-budget to implement additional taxes has been approved by the parliament. The currency decreased in value after the government removed an artificial ceiling on it. Gasoline costs have increased dramatically. Yet, reports indicate that other than the interest rate increase, there are no other obligations that are still outstanding.

“In today’s T Bill auction, the government aggressively borrows Rs258 billion at close to 19.9 percent approx. 2% higher than the last auction signally at the increase in the policy rate,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities.

T-bill’s yields tend to increase in lockstep with inflation expectations, which have continued to move up, powered by higher fuel prices and the currency depreciation. The recent round of Pak rupee devaluation and supernormal hike in fuel prices is yet to seep into domestic prices, said Alfalah Securities in a note on Monday.

“Full price pass-on is expected to spike consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 31.6 percent in May, taking first half 0f 2023 inflation to around 28.9 percent,” it said.

“Due to deep negative real rates, we expect at least a 200 bps increase in the policy rate, most likely in an emergency meeting before the scheduled monetary policy on 16th March 2023,” it said.

To counter the inflationary pressures, SBP has cumulatively raised policy rates by 10 percent since September 2021 to 17 percent.

The CPI inflation rose to 27.5 percent in January from a year earlier.