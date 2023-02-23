Shamima Begum loses bid to restore UK citizenship

LONDON: A woman stripped of her British citizenship after travelling to Syria as a teenager to marry an Islamic State group fighter on Wednesday lost her legal battle to reverse the decision.

The ruling from Judge Robert Jay means that Shamima Begum, 23, cannot return to the UK from her current home in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

While the court determined the decision was for the government to make, it also said that some of Begum´s arguments had merit.

Begum was aged 15 when she left her east London home for Syria with two school friends in 2015. While there, she married an IS fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.

In February 2019, she said she was left stateless when Britain´s then-interior minister Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds after she was found in the Syrian camp.