Khalistan flag hoisted at Indian consulate in Brisbane

AUSTRALIA, Brisbane: Within days of Indian foreign minister’s high-profile visit to Australia, a video is making rounds at social media with “Khalistan” flag raised at Indian consulate at Brisbane urging G-20 foreign ministers who are due in Delhi to visit “Widow Colony” inhibited by hundreds of Sikhs who were gang-raped by Hindu supremacists in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in November 1984.
While the Indian officials have been accusing the pro-Khalistan Sikhs of vandalising Hindu temples in Canada and Australia.
However, both in Canada and Australia, right wing Hindu individuals have been caught red handed and reported to the authorities for vandalizing the banners of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistan referendum.
Urging the G20 foreign ministers to make time and visit “Widow Colony” of Delhi during their upcoming trip to India on March 1-2, videos circulating on social media claims “Successive Indian regimes of BJP and Congress have massacred the religious minorities in India with complete impunity.
