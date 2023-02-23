Biden says Russia treaty suspension ‘big mistake’

WARSAW: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russia’s decision to suspend a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington was a “big mistake”.

He spoke a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Moscow´s participation in the New START arms treaty.

Biden made the brief comment in Warsaw ahead of a meeting with the leaders of several countries on Nato’s eastern flank to discuss support for war-torn Ukraine.

When a journalist asked for a reaction to Russia´s decision, Biden at first joked that he didn´t “have time”.

Then, after a pause, he said: “big mistake”.

New START, the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States, commits them to limiting their stockpile of nuclear warheads.

Following Putin´s announcement, Russian lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved the suspension of Moscow´s participation in the treaty.

Russia´s foreign ministry said it would still comply with the treaty until it expired in early 2026.

Russia´s decision to suspend the treaty was “reversible” -- but Washington “must show political will”, it added.Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was fighting for its “historical” lands in Ukraine, at a state-organised patriotic rally in Moscow in support of the Ukraine offensive.

“I just heard from the top military leadership of the country that a battle is ongoing right now, for our historical lands, for our people,” Putin said.

In a short address to the tens of thousands gathered at Moscow´s main Luzhniki stadium, Putin also praised Russian servicemen in Ukraine who are “fighting heroically, courageously, bravely: we are proud of them”.President Vladimir Putin said that China’s Xi Jinping would visit Russia, saying relations had reached “new frontiers” amid US concerns that Beijing could provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.