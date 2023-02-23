Finland says it’s ready to join Nato without Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Finland is set to join Nato if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made towards joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.
Finland’s parliament has moved ahead with a domestic process to ratify the Nordic country’s accession to Nato, raising questions about whether the two countries could be admitted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation at different times.
While they both applied to join at the same time, Turkiye continues to pose an obstacle to Sweden’s entry while it’s indicated it no longer has a problem with Finland’s membership.
“Our parliament will make its decision, and if Turkiye and Hungary ratify, we will become members of Nato,” Niinisto said, at a joint press conference with Sweden and Norway’s prime ministers.
