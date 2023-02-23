Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school

SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France: A teacher at a school in southwest France was killed on Wednesday in a stabbing attack by a teenage pupil in the middle of a lesson, the regional prosecutor said.

The teacher of Spanish, 52, was teaching a class at the school in the seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz when the pupil, 16, attacked her with a knife.

She was given emergency aid at the scene, but Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP she died of her wounds. He added that the pupil was arrested.