Webb spots surprisingly massive galaxies in early universe

PARIS: The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted six massive galaxies that emerged not long after the Big Bang, a study said on Wednesday, surprising scientists by forming at a speed that contradicts our current understanding of the universe.
Since becoming operational last July, the Webb telescope has been peering farther than ever before into the universe´s distant reaches -- which also means it is looking back in time.
For its latest discovery, the telescope spied galaxies from between 500 to 700 years million years after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, meaning the universe was under five percent of its current age. Webb´s NIRCam instrument, which operates in the near infrared wavelength invisible to the naked eye, observed the six galaxies in a little-known region of the sky, according to a study published in the journal Nature.
