305 nominations for Nobel Peace Prize: institute

OSLO: A total of 305 nominations have been submitted for this year´s Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute said on Wednesday, remaining tight-lipped about the names on the list.

The nominations -- fewer than the record 376 registered in 2016 -- comprise 212 individuals and 93 organisations, the Oslo-based institute said on its website.

In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the candidates is kept confidential for 50 years.

But those eligible to nominate -- including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors -- are free to reveal the name of the person or organisation they have proposed.