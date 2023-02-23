305 nominations for Nobel Peace Prize: institute

OSLO: A total of 305 nominations have been submitted for this year´s Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute said on Wednesday, remaining tight-lipped about the names on the list.
The nominations -- fewer than the record 376 registered in 2016 -- comprise 212 individuals and 93 organisations, the Oslo-based institute said on its website.
In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the candidates is kept confidential for 50 years.
But those eligible to nominate -- including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors -- are free to reveal the name of the person or organisation they have proposed.
LONDON: A woman stripped of her British citizenship after travelling to Syria as a teenager to marry an Islamic State...
AUSTRALIA, Brisbane: Within days of Indian foreign minister’s high-profile visit to Australia, a video is making...
KABUL: Taliban authorities called on Washington on Wednesday to return $3.5 billion belonging to Afghanistan´s...
SEATTLE: The Seattle City Council on Wednesday added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the...
WARSAW: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russia’s decision to suspend a nuclear arms reduction treaty with...
BRUSSELS: Asylum applications in the EU jumped last year after Covid travel curbs were lifted, surging 50 percent over...
Comments